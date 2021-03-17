StockMarketWire.com - Animal feed additives business Anpario hiked its dividend after profit increased by more than fifth, driven by a recovery in demand across Americas, Europe and China.
The company proposed a final dividend of 6.25 pence, up from 5.5 pence per share last year, taking the total dividend for the year to 9.0 pence from 8.0p, an increase of 12.5%.
For the 12 months to 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit rose 22% to £5.4 million as revenue increased 5% to £30.5 million.
'There were strong performances in the Americas, Europe and in China where sales showed a quick recovery as farmers restocked their pig operations and the ban on the use of antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed also benefited sales of Orego-Stim,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company added that the current financial year has started well.
In a separate note, Anpario said Marc Wilson was appointed as group finance director starting from 1 July 2021.
