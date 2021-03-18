StockMarketWire.com - National Express has reported a 28.7% fall in group revenue for 2020, in spite of a strong start to the year that saw a near 20% revenue rise.
During the period under review ending December 31, 2020, the company reduced its net debt by £400 million to £941.6 million and won new contracts across all divisions, including a first entry into Portugal, to the tune of £900 million.
Ignacio Garat, National Express’ chief executive said: ‘As a business we have an important role to play in modern society and I want us to continue to be at the forefront of the debate on climate change and the role we can play in social mobility.
We have a strong and diverse international transport platform that has demonstrated its resilience in recent months. We have a clear set of priorities to ensure we will return to growth in a prudent and safe manner. We will be competing to win’
