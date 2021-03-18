StockMarketWire.com - Graphene nanoplatelets based products maker Directa Plus upgraded its outlook on revenue and said it had made a strong start to the year.
Audited results for FY2020, expected in mid-May 2021, is now forecast to show revenue of approximately €6.7 million, a further improvement from the previously reported expectation of €6.5 million, the company said.
The group's current order book stood at approximately €4.3 million, which was expected to be delivered over the rest of FY2021.
Trading in Q1 2021 has been 'strong,' with revenues expected to be around €1.8 million, up 20% from the same period in 2020, it added.
Looking ahead, the company said progress its environmental subsidiary, Setcar, continued to be 'very positive.'
'As part of Setcar's contract with OMV Petrom, a total of c.7,700 cubic metres of emulsion have been treated so far in 2021, recovering c.1,800 tonnes of crude oil,' the company said.
'With a treatment rate of c.80 cubic metres per day, the Company expects to treat 8,800 cubic metres of emulsion and recover over 2,000 tonnes of crude oil by the end of Q1 2021,' it added.
