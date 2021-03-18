StockMarketWire.com - Prudential plc has appointed a non-executive director with extensive experience of south-east Asia to join its board on May 1, 2021.
Jeanette Wong has over 35 years of operational experience in financial services. She worked as chief financial officer of DBS Group, a leader in digital technology in Asia, from 2003 to 2008 and was responsible for its institutional business from 2008 to 2019.
Ms Wong worked in senior pan-Asian roles at JP Morgan in Singapore from 1986 to 2003. She is a non-executive director at UBS Group, PSA International and (until 10 April 2021) Fullerton Fund Management.
She is chairman of the Council of CareShield Life in Singapore, and has held directorships at ASEAN Finance Corporation, TMB Bank in Thailand and the Bank of the Philippine Islands.
The appointment follows Prudential's announcement last month that Chua Sock Koong and Ming Lu will join the board as non-executive directors on May 1, 2021.
