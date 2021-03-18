StockMarketWire.com - FW Thorpe Plc, a group of companies that design, manufacture and supply professional lighting systems, has announced a 2.1% increase in its interim dividend to 1.49p.
In its interim results for the six months ended December 31, 2020, the company said it had seen a strong start to the year by Thorlux, supported by some large project orders.
Net cash generated from operating activities has also increased, reaching £8 million for the period, compared to the £6.2 million reported for the interim period in 2020.
The company’s revenue for the six-month period has suffered, falling 1.8% when compared to the same period last year, to £56.4 million.
At 9:12am: [LON:TFW] Thorpe F.W. PLC share price was 0p at 313p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
