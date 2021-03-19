StockMarketWire.com - UK house builder Taylor Wimpey said it has received a letter from the CMA in relation to its leasehold investigation confirming its intention to move to formal consultation.
In the letter from the CMA, the organisation set out its 'concerns' and intention to move to 'the next stage'.
Taylor Wimpey said: 'We will continue to cooperate with the CMA and work with them to find a satisfactory resolution, within the required timescale.'
