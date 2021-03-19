StockMarketWire.com - Alternative asset and corporate services provider Sanne has reported 'strong profit growth' in 2020, helping net revenue to reach £169.7 million through a combination of organic growth and five acquisitions.
The company posted underlying revenue growth of 7.3%, which it said was positive across all regions, with organic growth of 5.8%.
Underlying operating profit rose 8.4% to £48 million in the 12 months ended 31 December 2020, while underlying pre-tax profit climbed 9.4% to £44.9 million.
The group said new business wins were 'resilient', with pick-up in the fourth quarter, resulting in annualised new business revenue of approximately £22.5 million secured in 2020, down from £24.5 million in 2019.
It announced a final dividend of 9.9p, or 14.7p total, reflecting the board's confidence in its future and consistent with its progressive dividend policy.
Chief executive Martin Schnaier said: 'Sanne has delivered a robust financial performance in 2020 and continued to make progress against our strategic priorities.
'We have further enhanced our offering to clients through the rollout of new products and investment in technology, in addition to broadening our global footprint and capabilities with five acquisitions.'
