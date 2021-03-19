StockMarketWire.com - Concierge platform Ten Lifestyle has reported net revenue of approximately £17.4 million in the first half of the year as demand for core dining, travel and live entertainment services remained 'subdued'.
It announced adjusted EBITDA in the six months ended 28 February 2021 is broadly in line with the board's expectations, and reported net cash at the end of the period of £8.2 million.
The group said that the continuing effects of COVID-19 globally, combined with the recent strengthening of sterling, is expected to 'delay the recovery' of net revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the second half of the financial year.
At 9:00am: [LON:TENG] Ten Lifestyle Group Plc share price was 0p at 83.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
