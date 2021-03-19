StockMarketWire.com - Princess Cruises, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Carnival Cruises, will offer summer 'seacation' packages for holidaymakers in the UK.
These all-inclusive packages will go on sale from March 24.
Setting off from Southampton, these cruises will sail around the UK coast in late summer. Ports of call will include Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock.
These trips will only be available to UK residents who have received their vaccinations for Covid-19.
At 1:29pm: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was 0p at 1081p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
