StockMarketWire.com - Precision measurement group Spectris said it had commenced a planned £200 million share buyback.
The programme was first announced at the company's annual results briefing on 25 February.
The shares were being purchased at 5p each, with the buyback to be be carried out in tranches.
The first tranche would run from Monday and end no later than 31 May for an aggregate consideration of up to £50 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
