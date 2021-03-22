StockMarketWire.com - Minimally invasive surgery technology group Surgical Innovations said it had secured a an additional distribution agreement with Microline Surgical for the UK distribution of Microline instruments.
The three-year pact with struck with Surgical Innovations subsidiary Elemental Healthcare, which had recently announced a five-year US distribution agreement with Microline.
'We are very pleased to announce an exclusive agreement for a further three years to sell products manufactured by Microline Surgical,' group development director Adam Power said.
'Microline is Elemental Healthcare's longest standing distribution partner as well as our largest, and shares the philosophy of sustainability in its products which will play such an important part in hospital decision-making in the years to come.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
