StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its Covid-19 vaccine had met its primary goal in a late stage clinical trial study in the US after demonstrating efficacy of 79% at preventing symptomatic coronavirus and 100% efficacy at preventing severe disease and hospitalisation.
AstraZeneca said it would now prepare primary analysis to be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization in the coming weeks.
The primary analysis will also be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.
This interim safety and efficacy analysis was based on 32,449 participants accruing 141 symptomatic cases of COVID-19.
In participants aged 65 years and over, the vaccine was 80% effective.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
