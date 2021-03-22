StockMarketWire.com - Disease test-kit supplier Omega Diagnostics said it had CE-marked Mologic's antigen test for Covid-19, to be sold for professional-use under Omega's Visitect brand.

The test would provide healthcare professionals with an accurate rapid test for the detection of the nucleoprotein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in respiratory swabs.

'Having commenced technology transfer late last year Omega has CE-marked the product and is now in the process of completing marketing launch for commercial roll-out which is expected to start in April,' the company said.

'The company is already in discussion with a number of potential commercial partners looking to order the test post launch.'




