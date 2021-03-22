StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company Entain said it had completed its SEK 53 per share takeover offer for Enlabs after securing 94% acceptance from the latter's shareholders.
All conditions for completion of the offer had been satisfied and the offer was now unconditional, the company said.
Entain also extended the acceptance period until 13.00 CET on 1 April 2021, with settlement of shares tendered during the extended acceptance period expected to occur on or around 13 April 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: