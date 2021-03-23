StockMarketWire.com - Convenience store group McColl's Retail posted a narrower annual loss after its sales rose 3.2%, though its underlying earnings were hit by lower margins.

Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £2.7 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £95.9 million.

Sales increased to £1.26 billion, with growth of 12% on a like-for-like basis.

Adjusted earnings fell 9.3% to £29.1 million after customers stocked up on lower-margin products during lockdowns and avoided impulse buying.

McColl's didn't declare any dividends of the year.

As for current trading, the company said like-for-like sales in the 15 weeks to 14 March had grown 8.8%.

Gross margin trends were consistent with those experienced in 2020, reflecting a continued shift in sales to lower-margin take-home products and multi-packs.

'As lockdown restrictions begin to ease, we expect our sales mix to normalise with higher purchases of impulse products and a progressive reversion towards pre-pandemic margins,' McColl's said.

'However, we remain in a highly uncertain environment, with little visibility on macroeconomic and consumer trends for the remainder of 2021.'




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com