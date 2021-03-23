StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical industry services provider Ergomed reported a rise in annual profit as acquisitions in the US bolstered performance.
For the full Year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit more than doubled to £12.6 million from £5.0 million year-on-year as revenue rose 26.5% to £86.4 million.
A strong business development performance in 2020 resulted in sales increasing by 41.9% to £117.8 million, driven by the company's 'broader geographic footprint arising from organic expansion into the USA and Asia,' Ergomed said.
'We have started 2021 in a strong position focused on our vision to achieve global leadership in specialised pharmaceutical services addressing unmet medical needs and patient safety,' it added.
