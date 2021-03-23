StockMarketWire.com - Property investment and development company Henry Boot reported lower annual profit that was ahead of expectations primarily due to land disposals and a resilient second-half performance from its operations.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit was fell to £17.1 million from £49.1 million as renuve
The company proposed a final dividend of 3.3p, up from 1.3p, increasing the full year dividend to 5.5p, up from 5.0p.
The recovery in its construction business recovered in H2, was ahead of expectations with a turnover of £86.2 million. ;Encouraging demand, led by public sector customers, leading to full order book for 2021,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it made good start to year, that was ahead of expectations on activity, order book and forward sales in land, development and housebuilding.
