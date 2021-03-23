StockMarketWire.com - Scientific instrument sector investor Judges Scientific reported lower annual profit as the impact of the pandemic weighed on order intake and revenue.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit fell to £9.5 million from £13.6 million year-on-year as revenues fell 3.2% to £79.9 million.
The final dividend of 38.5p took the total dividend for the year to 55.0p, an increase of 10%.
Looking ahead, the company said the effects of pandemic are still being felt but signs are positive amid an ongoing recovery in order intake.
At 9:21am: [LON:JDG] Judges Scientific PLC share price was 0p at 5300p
