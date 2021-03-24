StockMarketWire.com - IT group Softcat posted a 41% rise in first-half profit and upgraded its annual guidance after it grew its customer base, boosting revenue, and achieved Covid-related operating cost savings.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through January increased to £57.0 million, up from £40.5 million year-on-year, as revenue climbed 10% to £577.0 million.
Softcat declared an interim dividend of 6.4p per share, up 19% year-on-year.
The company's customer base rose 1.5% to 9,600, which it said came despite the ongoing challenges of remote working.
'The second half has begun well and the board is confident the company will deliver a full-year result significantly ahead of its previous expectations,' Softcat said.
Chief executive Graeme Watt said investment in growth had continued throughout the pandemic, with the company carrying good momentum into the second half.
'Cost savings related to Covid restrictions are expected to dissipate over the next six months but we are optimistic about the growth opportunity in our market,' Watt said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: