StockMarketWire.com - Water utility Severn Trent said it would put its climate plans to shareholders, including a pledge to cut carbon emissions, at its annual general meeting.
The non-binding advisory vote would be held at the AGM on 8 July.
The Severn Trent Plc Board today announces its intention to put its climate change action plan before shareholders and seek a non-binding advisory vote on the Company's approach at its AGM on 8 July 2021.
The company had in May 2019 committed to net zero carbon emissions, 100% renewable energy and an all-electric vehicle fleet, by 2030.
In March 2020, it announced £1.2 billion of investment by 2025 in environmental initiatives, including planting 1.3 million trees and boosting the biodiversity of 5,000 hectares of land in its region.
This week, Severn Trent submitted proposed Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions targets to the Science Based Targets Initiative, committing it to deliver significant reductions in emissions by 2030.
'We look forward to finalising these in the coming months,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: