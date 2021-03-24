StockMarketWire.com - Lottery and payments group St James House said trading of its shares in London had resumed and that it was in talks to secure financing.
The company said it was in 'advanced discussions' with an external investor to provide a working capital facility.
It expected to complete arrangements shortly, at which time a further announcement would be made.
The resumption of trading came after the company on Tuesday posted its accounts for the year to 31 January 2020.
In a trading update, St James House said pound-to-US dollar pair transactions in its payments division in the period from 25 February to 22 March had grown 14% in volume compared to 27 January to 25 February.
'The group saw further improvements in transaction activity in both Euro and GBP, increasing 168% and 82% respectively, driven by continuing up take of services rolled out to existing customers,' it added.
In lottery services, entries into the lotteries administered by Prize Provision Services remained steady as the UK prepared for Covid-19 restrictions to be eased.
'Easing of restrictions is regarded as positive as clients will be able to promote their lotteries with face-to-face interaction,' St James House said.
