StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Cornish Metals said it would commence an exploration drilling programme at its United downs project in Cornwall UK, on April 6 after receiving confirmation of its permitted development rights.
The aim of the five-site drill programme is to follow-up on the discovery of high-grade copper-tin mineralisation in drill hole GWDD-002 that recorded 14.69 metres at 8.45% copper and 1.19% tin that was reported last year in April.
'The first phase of the programme will focus on tracing the recently discovered high-grade copper-tin structure along strike and down to a depth of up to 500m,' the company said.
'Thereafter, depending on success, we aim to conduct a second phase of infill drilling later in the year to enable a maiden mineral resource to be defined,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: