StockMarketWire.com - Environmental and life science company DeepVerge said it has signed a three-year technical and commercial agreement with Microsaic Systems to receive mass spectrometry equipment and services.
Under the agreement, Microsaic would supply regulatory approved, CE Mark, miniaturised mass spectrometry equipment and services across DeepVerge's global sales, marketing and distribution channels.
In turn, DeepVerge would introduce AI data analytics into Microsaic's existing mass spectrometry data capture capabilities to fast track the MicrotoxBT breathalyser to be used to detect the spike protein of the Covid-19, delivering a 'Point of Care' diagnostic solution at the GP's clinic.
DeepVerge has agreed to a minimum target order from Microsaic for Microsaic products will be £100,000 per year, and made an initial order to purchase three 4500 mass spectrometry equipment for £100,000.
'DeepVerge will allocate resources up to a value of £150,000 to install a pilot facility in DeepVerge laboratories in York,' the company said.
'The combined result enables Labskin scientists to fully automate the production of bacteria reagents and the Modern Water division can immediately add remote higher quality analysis for clients, eliminating the need for transportation of samples back to laboratories,' it added.
At 9:53am: [LON:DVRG] share price was 0p at 22.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
