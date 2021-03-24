StockMarketWire.com - Global pharmaceutical products and services company, Clinigen Group, has appointed Sharon Curran as a new independent non-executive director, effective from April 27, 2021.
Ms Curran is an experienced non-executive board director as well as having proven top-level experience in leading high impact global marketing, commercialisation and growth strategies for world class pharmaceutical corporations.
She is currently a non-executive director for Circassia Group plc where she is chair of the remuneration committee. She is also on the board of Morphosys AG (audit & risk committee).
Before taking these roles, she was VP, global marketing and commercial operations at AbbVie where she worked from 2012 to 2017. Whilst there, she was on the ethics & compliance committee, involved in portfolio strategy and was part of the global crisis management team.
Previously, she was global brand and regional commercial director at Abbott Pharmaceuticals and before then, she was divisional head, strategy & operations for Eli Lilly.
At 1:46pm: [LON:CLIN] Clinigen Group PLC share price was 0p at 683p
