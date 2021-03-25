StockMarketWire.com - Transport technical services group Journeo said it had made positive start to the new year after swinging to a profit in 2020 on stronger sales.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, pre-tax profit was £0.2 compared with a loss of £0.9 million as revenue increased 19% to £13.6 million.
'2021 has started encouragingly, with purchase orders and contract awards valued at £4.2m announced during Q1. There is also a rising level of enquiries and sales opportunities in our order pipeline, which is now predominantly based upon our own IP, technologies, and software,' the company said.
