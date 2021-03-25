StockMarketWire.com - Guild Esports said it had signed a two-year multi-million-pound sponsorship deal with sandwich chain Subway covering 55 markets in the EMEA region.
Under the terms of the contract, Guild Esports will receive four equal instalments in cash over the 24-month period.
'The company is the first esports organisation to sign an EMEA-wide sponsorship agreement with Subway, the world's largest submarine with more than 44,000 locations globally. The partnership commences on 25 March 2021.
At 9:52am: [LON:GILD] share price was 0p at 5.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
