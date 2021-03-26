StockMarketWire.com - Information management software provider ldox said it expected to be net cash positive by the end of April, following first-quarter performance that was in line with its expectation.
For the first quarter of its financial year ending 31 October 2021, underlying revenues and earnings were comparable to the same period last year and there was no 'significant impact on the business from the third lockdown,' the company said.
As at 31 January 2021, net debt stood at £18.0 million, down from £27.1 million last year.
A further trading update would be provided following the half year ending 30 April 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
