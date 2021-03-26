StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Tertiary Minerals has reported 'encouraging' analytical results from its maiden drill hole at the Lucky Copper Project in Nevada in the US.
The hole 21TLRC001 was drilled to a depth of 108.24m and two magnetic gossan zones were intersected containing low-grade copper mineralisation.
Executive chairman Patrick Cheetham said: 'This maiden drill hole has confirmed the occurrence of copper mineralisation in magnetic gossan zones at shallow depth.
'The geological setting of the mineralisation is not yet defined but trace element geochemistry suggests the gossans are developed from skarn-style mineralisation, a class of deposit containing a number of large economic copper deposits in Nevada and the adjoining States.'
The company said a magnetic survey is planned to define additional drill targets.
At 8:00am: [LON:TYM] Tertiary Minerals PLC share price was 0p at 0.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
