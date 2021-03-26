StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services group Open Orphan said its subsidiary hVIVO has entered into a contract valued at £7.5 million with a biotechnology company to run a human viral challenge study for a respiratory syncytial virus prophylactic and treatment.
The total contract value is £7.5 million and the study is due to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021, with the majority of revenues being recognised in 2021.
Executive chairman Cathal Friel said: 'This is another substantial and significant contract win for hVIVO and Open Orphan. Through signing these deals, we continue to reinforce our position as the clear world leader in human challenge studies.'
Friel added: 'hVIVO is currently the only company worldwide that can facilitate RSV challenge studies and we are in advance negotiations with all the significant RSV vaccine and drug developers globally.'
At 8:56am: [LON:ORPH] share price was 0p at 26.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
