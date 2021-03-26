StockMarketWire.com - Biomarker developer Proteome Sciences has said that it now expects to report profit after tax 'materially higher' than announced on 25 January.
The directors of the company said this is primarily due to higher-than-expected royalty receipts from Thermo Scientific for the last quarter of 2020.
At 9:10am: [LON:PRM] Proteome Sciences PLC share price was 0p at 3.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
