StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration and development company Panthera Resources has announced the completion of the soil sampling programme at its Bassala Project in Mali and said that, given the positive results, it has 'fast-tracked' the next phase of exploration.
It confirmed that a total of 1,200 soil samples were collected and that the results confirm that two major gold anomalous trends are present.
An induced polarisation (IP) survey has been initiated covering these two gold anomalous trends.
Managing director Mark Bolton said: 'The excellent soil sampling results, almost within sight of the headframe of two-plus 2Moz gold mines, is encouraging.
'The fact that previous very broad spaced shallow RAB drilling has confirmed significant gold mineralisation beneath the soil anomalism significantly adds to the emerging picture of a potentially substantial gold system.'
Bolton added: 'The success of the recent IP survey at our Kalaka project has resulted in the geophysical crew being re-located to this project in order to firm up drill targets for testing.
'Results from the IP survey are eagerly awaited, and preliminary planning has commenced securing a suitable drill rig to test the better targets at Bassala.'
The first results are expected in April 2021.
At 2:28pm: [LON:PAT] Panthera Resources Plc Ord 1p share price was 0p at 9.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
