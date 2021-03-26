StockMarketWire.com - Aquaculture health, nutrition and genetics business Benchmark has signed its first customer agreements for the delivery of its novel water purification system CleanTreat.
It said that the agreements secure customer access to one of its CleanTreat units, which will be deployed in conjunction with the new sea lice treatment BMK08.
Used in salmon farming, CleanTreat is a closed water purification system which captures the medicine from the treatment water avoiding the discharge of medicines into the ocean.
Chief executive Trond Williksen said: 'Our solution addresses the biggest challenge facing the salmon industry today in a sustainable way both in terms of animal welfare as well as environmental impact.
'BMK08 and CleanTreat are testament to Benchmark's commitment to its mission of driving sustainability in aquaculture.'
The agreements remain subject to the regulatory process to obtain a marketing authorisation in Norway for BMK08.
At 2:36pm: [LON:BMK] Benchmark Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 54p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
