StockMarketWire.com - Pizza delivery chain Domino's Pizza said it had agreed to sell its Iceland business for ISK 2.4 billion, or about £13.7 million, to PPH ehf.
The proceeds from the disposal, which is subject to competition approval in Iceland, would initially be used to reduce debt.
The deal is 'expected to be completed before the end of May 2021 assuming Icelandic competition clearance is obtained by 10 May 2021,' the company said.
At the date of this announcement, Domino's Iceland operated 23 stores in Iceland.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
