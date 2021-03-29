StockMarketWire.com - Cash shell Motif Bio said it was still in discussions with a potential reverse takeover target; a UK-based antibody-drug conjugate) discovery and development company. 'Many of the key work streams of the proposed transaction are now substantially complete,' Motif, which had first announced the talks in January, said.
'However, as a result of additional audit work which is required for the year ended 31 December 2020, marketing is now not expected to commence until the second half of April 2021,' it added.
'As such, should the proposed transaction proceed, it is expected that Motif will now publish the AIM admission document in late April or early May 2021.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: