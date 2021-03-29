StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Destiny Pharma said its XF-73 nasal gel used to prevent post-surgical infections had achieved its primary objective.
XF-73 had achieved reduced S. aureus bacterial nasal carriage by 99.5% meeting the primary objective.
'The primary efficacy endpoint was met with an exceptionally high statistical significance and there were no treatment related safety events,' the company said.
'An initial analysis of secondary endpoints shows a higher reduction of burden of nasal S. aureus in the XF-73 arm compared to placebo arm in the 24 hours before surgery,' it added.
Looking ahead, Destiny Pharma said it now planned to discuss possible phase 3 clinical study designs with regulatory bodies including the US FDA.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
