StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services group Ince entered into a £17 million, three-year financing agreement with Investec Bank.
The new banking agreement replaced a prior financing agreement with Barclays, which was repayable on 31 December 2021.
The financing comprises a secured-term loan and a revolving credit facility. 'The term loan of £9 million is for three years, amortising quarterly from September 2021 with a £3.2 million bullet in March 2024. The revolving credit facility of £8 million is available for the three-year period to March 2024,' the company said.
At 8:47am: [LON:INCE] share price was 0p at 24.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
