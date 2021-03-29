StockMarketWire.com - Secured debt investment specialist RM Secured Direct Lending held its annual dividend steady after reporting a positive performance for the year.
The company's net asset value total return per share for the year through December was 3.15%.
It declared a dividend of 6.5p per share, which was unchanged from the previous year, when it also declared special dividends of 0.45p.
'The board is pleased to report a resilient year for RMDL amid an unprecedented market environment,' chairman Norman Crighton said.
'This has been demonstrated through our portfolio which has continued to diversify and grow, now totalling £123 million invested in 35 loans across 14 sectors.'
'We have entered 2021 in a strong position and a high quality pipeline of secured lending opportunities.'
At 9:23am: [LON:RMDL] RM Secured Direct Lending Plc share price was 0p at 80.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
