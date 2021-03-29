StockMarketWire.com - Exploration company Kavango Resources signed two agreements that would allow a 50/50 joint venture between Kavango and Power Metal Resources to acquire a 100% interest in eight prospecting licences in the Kalahari copper belt.
'The acquisition (subject to approvals in Botswana) of eight new prospecting licences is a major step forward in the development of Kanye Resources as a significant player in the exploration for copper in the highly prospective KCB,' the company said.
'We are happy with the progress we are making on this project and look forward to providing more updates over the coming weeks,' it added.
At 9:54am: [LON:KAV] Kavango Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 2.85p
