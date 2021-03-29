StockMarketWire.com - Occular diseases focused Okyo Pharm said it had appointed Rajkumar Patil as its chief scientific officer.
Patil had previously worked with Orca as vice president for research and development, and at iVeena Delivery Systems, where he was vice president of advanced ocular delivery systems.
At 10:15am: [LON:OKYO] Okyo Pharma Corporation share price was 0p at 8.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: