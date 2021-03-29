StockMarketWire.com - Analytics service firm Actual Experience has confirmed that all resolutions voted on at its AGM have passed.
Resolutions included the appointments of board members and auditors, as well as a special resolution to authorise the directors to allot equity securities for cash.
All resolutions passed with 100% of the vote.
At 2:06pm: [LON:ACT] Actual Experience Plc share price was 0p at 85p
