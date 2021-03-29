StockMarketWire.com - Analytics service firm Actual Experience has confirmed that all resolutions voted on at its AGM have passed.

Resolutions included the appointments of board members and auditors, as well as a special resolution to authorise the directors to allot equity securities for cash.

All resolutions passed with 100% of the vote.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com