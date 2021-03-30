StockMarketWire.com - Self-storage group Big Yellow said it had acquired a site in Epsom, South West London for £6.5 million.
The company said it would be seeking planning permission for a 56,000 square foot self storage centre on the site.
'This acquisition takes the number of stores in the group's pipeline to 13, of which eight have planning consent and continues investment into our core area of activity in London and the South East,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
