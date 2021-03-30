StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Tiziana Life Sciences said it was planning a new clinical trial in Brazil of a potential Covid-19 treatment.
Tiziana phase-two randomized, placebo-controlled trial in Brazil would be for moderate to severe hospitalized Covid-19 patients.
It would again test the efficacy Foralumab, the company's proprietary anti-CD3 human monoclonal antibody.
A recent clinical study in mild to moderate Covid-19 patients showed evidence that the nasally administered anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody reduced pulmonary and systemic inflammation and was well tolerated.
'We are excited about this next important step in our goal to validate our drug candidate and our novel delivery system as a promising and innovative approach to immunomodulatory therapy for Covid-19 and other mutant variants,' chief medical officer Neil Graham said.
'By focusing on moderating the inflammatory consequences of the SARS CoV2 virus, we hope to have a therapy that has efficacy irrespective of local viral variants.'
At 8:39am: [LON:TILS] Tiziana Life Sciences Plc share price was 0p at 92p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
