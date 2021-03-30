StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property-based businesses developer IP Group said its portfolio company Oxford Nanopore Technologies is preparing for a potential initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange in the second half of the year.
IP Group currently held a direct undiluted beneficial stake of 15.0% in Oxford Nanopore, valued at £340.3 million.
At 8:54am: [LON:IPO] Ip Group PLC share price was 0p at 84.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
