StockMarketWire.com - Digital solutions company Cambridge Cognition said it had won a three-year £1.3 million contract as the cognitive assessment partner for a schizophrenia trial.

'This is the fourth schizophrenia trial Cambridge Cognition has secured with this pharmaceutical client in seven months,' the company said.




