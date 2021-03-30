StockMarketWire.com - Digital solutions company Cambridge Cognition said it had won a three-year £1.3 million contract as the cognitive assessment partner for a schizophrenia trial.
'This is the fourth schizophrenia trial Cambridge Cognition has secured with this pharmaceutical client in seven months,' the company said.
At 9:33am: [LON:COG] Cambridge Cognition Holdings share price was 0p at 55.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
