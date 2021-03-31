StockMarketWire.com - Simulation training group SimiGon said it would report a full-year loss, though added that trading had improved in the second half compared to the first.
Net adjusted losses for the year through December were expected at around $1.83 million, compared to year-on-year losses of $1.14 million.
Revenue was seen falling to around $3.22 million, down from $4.88 million, though revenue in the second half had risen 39% compared to the first.
'Whilst performance has predictably been lower as compared to the previous financial year as project delivery and expected new business wins have slowed in the face of the pandemic and associated restrictions, the company is pleased with the financial resilience during the second half of year 2020,' SimiGon said.
At 8:02am: [LON:SIM] SimiGon Ltd share price was 0p at 6.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
