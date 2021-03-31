StockMarketWire.com - Biodegradable plastic producer Symphony Environmental Technologies booked a full-year loss after rising revenue was offset by expenses.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £0.44 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £0.70 million, as revenue rose 19% to £9.77 million.
Symphony Environmental didn't declare any dividends.
'With our exciting and relevant product range, and developing commercial opportunities, the board remains optimistic about the future performance of the group,' interim chairman Nicolas Clavel said.
