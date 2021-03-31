StockMarketWire.com - Biomarker group Oxford BioDynamics said it had signed a supply and resale agreement for its products with Agilent Technologies.
Agilent would supply a custom-made SurePrint G3 CGH microarray for Oxford BioDynamics's EpiSwitch explorer array kit, incorporating Oxford Biodynamics's 3D genome probes.
Oxford BioDynamics has exclusive rights for supply and distribution of the kit.
At 9:10am: [LON:OBD] Oxford Biodynamics Plc share price was 0p at 64p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
