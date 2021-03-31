StockMarketWire.com - Domino's Pizza master franchise DP Poland said annual performance met expectations as sales were up 7% ahead of the partial reopening of casual dining-in later this year.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, sales were up 7% to PLN 87.1 million year-on-year.
Looking ahead, the company it is hopeful that 'the government-imposed restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted during Q2 2021, with at least partial re-opening of restaurants for dine-in sales.'
'The gradual recovery of dine-in sales is expected to improve the enlarged group's performance throughout 2021,' it added. The company also provided an update on the integration progress of the recently acquired Dominium.
'The final stages of the integration plan, which are currently in progress and are expected to conclude during Q2 2021,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
