StockMarketWire.com - Carribbean Investment said its subsidiary, B.B. International, has completed the purchase of Scotiabank (Belize) for US$20 million.
'The purchase of SBL provides a unique opportunity for CIHL to expand its existing banking operations in Belize and to capitalize on the significant synergies between the Company's current banking operations and that of SBL,' the company said.
At 8:36am: [LON:CIHL] Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited Ord Npv share price was 0p at 46.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
