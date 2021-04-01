StockMarketWire.com - Smart meter installer and manager Smart Metering Systems has appointed Gavin Urwin as chief financial officer following the previously announced departure of David Thompson, who left the group on 31 March 2021.
Urwin joined the company in February 2021 as chief financial officer designate and assumed his role as chief financial officer with effect from 31 March 2021.
He has also joined the board of SMS as an executive director.
Urwin has previously worked at M&Co, William Grant & Sons, Aggreko and KPMG. Thompson left the group to 'pursue another opportunity'.
At 9:09am: [LON:SMS] Smart Metering Systems PLC share price was 0p at 594p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
